Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nabs pair of points
Goligoski scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Goligoski struck at 15:45 of the first period and later assisted on Christian Dvorak's second-period tally. Unfortunately, the veteran blueliner went minus-3, as well. The 34-year-old has 28 points in 56 games this season, already more than he had in 76 outings last year. Goligoski has added 86 shots on goal, 104 blocked shots, 71 hits and 10 power-play points in a resurgent 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Accrues 25 points before break•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Adds assist Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Snags helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Assists on both goals•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Provides pair of power-play helpers•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Scores lone goal on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.