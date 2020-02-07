Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nabs pair of points

Goligoski scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Goligoski struck at 15:45 of the first period and later assisted on Christian Dvorak's second-period tally. Unfortunately, the veteran blueliner went minus-3, as well. The 34-year-old has 28 points in 56 games this season, already more than he had in 76 outings last year. Goligoski has added 86 shots on goal, 104 blocked shots, 71 hits and 10 power-play points in a resurgent 2019-20 campaign.