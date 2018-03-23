Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nets pair of goals in high-scoring affair

Goligoski put two goals on the board -- including a power-play tally -- in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Goligoski's first goal was rather odd, as the puck got caught in Cam Ward's skate and the goalie unknowingly carried it with him back into the cage. The American defenseman has been averaging over 23 minutes per game with a secure spot on the secondary power-play unit. Goligoski is one of three Coyotes whos contract could last all the way through the 2020-21 campaign before hitting unrestricted free-agent status, and he's proven that he can be an offensive force for a young team in a competitive Pacific Division.