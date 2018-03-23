Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nets pair of goals in high-scoring affair
Goligoski put two goals on the board -- including a power-play tally -- in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.
Goligoski's first goal was rather odd, as the puck got caught in Cam Ward's skate and the goalie unknowingly carried it with him back into the cage. The American defenseman has been averaging over 23 minutes per game with a secure spot on the secondary power-play unit. Goligoski is one of three Coyotes whos contract could last all the way through the 2020-21 campaign before hitting unrestricted free-agent status, and he's proven that he can be an offensive force for a young team in a competitive Pacific Division.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...