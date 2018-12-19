Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Notches 11th assist

Goligoski had the primary assist on a Mario Kempe goal Tuesday, but it wasn't enough in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

The assist is a plus, but Goligoski is at his best when he's racking up defensive categories. Don't view him as an option unless your league rewards physical presence; he's unlikely to keep his string of getting an assist every other game going.

