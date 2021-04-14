Goligoski produced a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Goligoski continues to enjoy an impressive run, which has seen him earn 11 points in his last 12 outings. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 13 points, 56 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and 60 hits through 44 games overall. As long as he's running hot, he'll be a popular choice in DFS, especially since he's seeing power-play time.