Goligoski produced a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
Goligoski continues to enjoy an impressive run, which has seen him earn 11 points in his last 12 outings. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 13 points, 56 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and 60 hits through 44 games overall. As long as he's running hot, he'll be a popular choice in DFS, especially since he's seeing power-play time.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Collects helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Adds power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Point streak at five games•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Assist streak at four games•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nabs assist•