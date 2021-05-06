Goligoski posted a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Goligoski is back at it with helpers in consecutive contests. He's up to 20 points (seven on the power play), 71 shots on net, 75 hits and 105 blocked shots through 54 contests this season. After an unbelievably slow start to 2020-21, the veteran defenseman has salvaged his season in the last six weeks.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Contributes power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Hot run rolls on•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Registers pair of assists•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: On four-game point streak•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Torrid scoring continues•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Notches power-play assist•