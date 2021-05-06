Goligoski posted a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Goligoski is back at it with helpers in consecutive contests. He's up to 20 points (seven on the power play), 71 shots on net, 75 hits and 105 blocked shots through 54 contests this season. After an unbelievably slow start to 2020-21, the veteran defenseman has salvaged his season in the last six weeks.