Goligoski produced an assist, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Goligoski played all 56 games in the 2020-21 campaign. He started slowly but picked up the pace from late March onward. Overall, the American blueliner had 22 points, 72 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 76 hits and a plus-2 rating in 2020-21. He'll be 36 years old when next season starts, so it's uncertain how much longer Goligoski can be productive enough to warrant attention in fantasy.