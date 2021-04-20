Goligoski scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Goligoski has his second point streak of four or more games in the last month. He's produced two tallies and two helpers during his current streak. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points, 61 shots on net, 64 hits, 91 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 46 contests. As long as he's running hot, he's worth a look in both standard fantasy formats and DFS, especially ones where defensive metrics are counted.