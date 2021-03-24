Goligoski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Goligoski, who just reached 900 career games Monday, had his best game of the year Tuesday. The 35-year-old defenseman gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead with his first-period tally. He added a helper on Lawson Crouse's goal to spark a comeback in the third. Goligoski now has four points, 40 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and 47 hits in 33 outings. Despite Tuesday's good outing, the veteran blueliner can probably be left off most fantasy rosters.