Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Out again Sunday

Goligoski (lower body) will not play in Washington on Sunday.

Goligoski will miss his second consecutive game with the injury after being absent for the 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Coyotes will travel to Detroit on Tuesday but there's no timetable for the 5-foot-11 blueliner's return at this time.

