Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Out again Sunday
Goligoski (lower body) will not play in Washington on Sunday.
Goligoski will miss his second consecutive game with the injury after being absent for the 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Coyotes will travel to Detroit on Tuesday but there's no timetable for the 5-foot-11 blueliner's return at this time.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Leaves Thursday's game, will not return•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ready to rock•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Game-time call against Flyers•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Fills stat sheet•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Breaks out with two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...