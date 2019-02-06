Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Participating in Tuesday's warmups

Goligoski is on the ice for warmups Tuesday in Nashville, Dave Vest of NHL.com reports.

Goligoski's presence in warmups suggests he'll suit up one day after suffering an upper-body injury. The veteran blueliner should munch plenty of minutes for the Coyotes, even if his 17 points and minus-11 rating in 46 games haven't moved the needle much in the fantasy realm.

