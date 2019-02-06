Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Participating in Tuesday's warmups
Goligoski is on the ice for warmups Tuesday in Nashville, Dave Vest of NHL.com reports.
Goligoski's presence in warmups suggests he'll suit up one day after suffering an upper-body injury. The veteran blueliner should munch plenty of minutes for the Coyotes, even if his 17 points and minus-11 rating in 46 games haven't moved the needle much in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...