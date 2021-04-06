Goligoski produced two power-play assists and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Goligoski assisted on two of Michael Bunting's three goals. The 35-year-old Goligoski continues to surge on offense with six assists in his last five games. He's up to 10 points, 49 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-6 rating in 39 contests. The recent scoring run could earn the Minnesota native a look in deeper fantasy formats and DFS while he's hot.