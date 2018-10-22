Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Pointless through seven games

Goligoski has yet to earn a point this season, despite averaging over 20 minutes of ice time.

Goligoski set a career high in goals last season (12) and hit the 35-point mark for the fifth consecutive season, but is off to a rough start this season with nothing but seven shots and a minus-7 rating to show for it. Even with his struggles, the 33-year-old is unlikely to lose his spot in the lineup and should eventually get out of his slump.