Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Pointless through seven games
Goligoski has yet to earn a point this season, despite averaging over 20 minutes of ice time.
Goligoski set a career high in goals last season (12) and hit the 35-point mark for the fifth consecutive season, but is off to a rough start this season with nothing but seven shots and a minus-7 rating to show for it. Even with his struggles, the 33-year-old is unlikely to lose his spot in the lineup and should eventually get out of his slump.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Tallies 12th goal•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nets pair of goals in high-scoring affair•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Returning Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Remains away from team•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Will not play Monday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ups point streak to four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.