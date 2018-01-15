Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Pots goal
Goligoski found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday.
The 32-year-old was able to rifle home the puck off a face-off win, notching his first goal of 2018. In his second season in the desert Goligoski is up to 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 45 games, and is well on his way to hit the 35-point plateau for the fifth straight year. Further, since Goligoski is averaging 23:07 of ice time on the top unit and 1:46 of power-play time per game, he'll have plenty of offensive opportunities to keep up his current point-per-game pace.
