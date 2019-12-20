Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Provides pair of power-play helpers
Goligoski managed two power-play assists and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.
Both of his helpers came on Jakob Chychrun goals. Goligoski has only four points through nine games in December, but he's at 20 points, 72 blocked shots and 56 hits in 37 contests overall. Formats that reward production outside of scoring categories will give Goligoski more value than standard fantasy play.
