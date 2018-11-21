Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ready to rock
Goligoski (lower body) will return to action Wednesday against the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Goligoski, who's missed the Coyotes' last five games due to a lower-body injury, is expected to skate with Kevin Connauton on Arizona's bottom pairing against Vegas. The 33-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a solid start to the season, notching one goal and seven points in 14 contests.
