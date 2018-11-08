Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ready to rock

Goligoski (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Goligoski was considered a game-time call for Thursday's contest, but it appears he'll slot into his usual role skating on the Coyotes' second pairing and second power-play unit against Philadelphia. The veteran blueliner has notched one goal and seven points in 13 contests this campaign.