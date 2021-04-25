Goligoski notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Goligoski set up Lawson Crouse at even strength in the second period, and then teed up Jakob Chychrun's one-timer on the power play in the third. The 35-year-old Goligoski has come to life on offense with 11 points through 12 games in April. He's up to 17 points, 93 blocked shots, 65 hits, 62 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 48 contests overall.