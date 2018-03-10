Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Remains away from team
Goligoski (personal) continues to be away from the team as he awaits the birth of his second child, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Goligoski can thus be ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Avalanche. With the team returning home to Phoenix for the second half of its back-to-back set Sunday against the Canucks, it's possible the blueliner will be ready to rejoin the lineup then. Even if he's not back Sunday, it's unlikely the Coyotes' second-most productive defenseman will be out much longer.
