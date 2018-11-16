Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Return not far off

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet divulged Friday that Goligoski (lower body) is considered day-to-day despite his placement on injured reserve and has a chance to play next Wednesday against Vegas, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Tocchet said that it's still too early to provide official word on Goligoski's status for the contest, but his comments suggest that the blueliner will not remain on injured reserve too long. His return to action should be preceded by his activation off of injured reserve.