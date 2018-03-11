Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Returning Sunday
Goligoski (personal) will return after a three-game absence for Sunday's tilt against Vancouver, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Goligoski missed three games to be with his family for the birth of his second child. The 32-year-old blueliner has just one point in his last seven games played, but has already posted his fifth straight 30-point season. Goligoski will look to use Arizona's upcoming five-game homestand as a momentum boost in his return.
