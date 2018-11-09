Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ruled out Saturday

Goligoski (lower body) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Penguins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Goligoski's absence will leave a significant void along the blue line on the offensive end of the ice, as he's totaled seven points -- one goal and six assists -- through 14 contests this season. Without the veteran, either Dakota Mermis or Ilya Lyubushkin will presumably draw in.

