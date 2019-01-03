Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ruled out Wednesday

Goligoski will not play in Wednesdays' game against the Oilers due to illness.

Fortunately, most bugs tend to pass fairly quickly, so Goligoski should have a chance to rejoin the lineup for Friday's match against the Devils. Jordan Oesterle will presumably draw into the lineup Wednesday while Goligoski rests up.

More News
Our Latest Stories