Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Scores lone goal in loss

Goligoski scored the team's lone goal in a loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Goligoski has now picked up a point in back-to-back contests, recording over 22 minutes of ice time in each. Despite Arizona's inability to pick up a regulation win through their first 20 contests, Goligoski has found a way to contribute a pair of goals and seven assists. The veteran rearguard has good offensive instincts and logs heavy minutes, so he could be of use in deeper leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories