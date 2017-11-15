Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Scores lone goal in loss

Goligoski scored the team's lone goal in a loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Goligoski has now picked up a point in back-to-back contests, recording over 22 minutes of ice time in each. Despite Arizona's inability to pick up a regulation win through their first 20 contests, Goligoski has found a way to contribute a pair of goals and seven assists. The veteran rearguard has good offensive instincts and logs heavy minutes, so he could be of use in deeper leagues.