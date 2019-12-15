Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Scores lone goal on power play

Goligoski potted a power-play goal, dished three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Goligoski knotted the score at one with his tally at 15:35 of the first period. The score remained there until Kyle Palmieri put the Devils ahead in the third. Goligoski's goal snapped a five-game point drought. The defenseman has 18 points, 57 shots on goal, 68 blocked shots and 54 hits through 35 games in 2019-20. Even with the recent dry spell, the 34-year-old is on track for a career year.