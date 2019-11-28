Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Sends game into OT

Goligoski scored a goal on two shots and had three blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Anaheim.

Goligoski benefited from a fortunate bounce on his goal, as his shot from the point hit an an Anaheim defenseman in front and caromed into the net. The goal, his second of the year and first since Oct. 22, sent the game into overtime. The 34-year-old has 15 points in 26 games after posting only 27 in 76 games a season ago,.