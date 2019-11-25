Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Serves up trio of helpers

Goligoski had three assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Goligoski factored in on every Coyotes goal in the game. The defenseman has had a renaissance year, with one goal and 13 helpers in 25 appearances. If the 34-year-old can sustain that pace for a full campaign, he'd top his career high of 42 points, set in 2013-14. Goligoski has added 54 blocked shots, 41 shots on goal and 39 hits this season.