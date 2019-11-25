Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Serves up trio of helpers
Goligoski had three assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.
Goligoski factored in on every Coyotes goal in the game. The defenseman has had a renaissance year, with one goal and 13 helpers in 25 appearances. If the 34-year-old can sustain that pace for a full campaign, he'd top his career high of 42 points, set in 2013-14. Goligoski has added 54 blocked shots, 41 shots on goal and 39 hits this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.