Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Set to miss Nashville clash
Goligoski (concussion) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Arizona's bench boss, Rick Tocchet, informed the media that Goligoski failed a baseline concussion test after being levelled by Brett Ritchie. The failed test means the 33-year-old will not be cleared in time to suit up against Nashville. Goligoski will hope to shake off the cobwebs in time to face the Blue Jackets at home Thursday.
