Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Set to return
Goligoski (illness) is slated to return against the Devils on Friday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Goligoski is an important power-play option for a Coyotes team that otherwise struggles in that area. Specifically, the team ranks 22nd in the league in converting man-advantage opportunities at a rate of 17.2 percent. He's tacked on two goals and 12 assists through 34 games this season.
