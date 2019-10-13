Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Shows physicality

Goligoski posted an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Goligoski had to log big minutes after Niklas Hjalmarsson (lower body) exited the contest in the first period. He reward his fantasy owners with a solid performance. The 34-year-old's assist was his first point in four games, and he's generated 10 shots on goal and eight hits in that span. In 2018-19, Goligoski dipped below the 30-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. He may struggle to return to that mark this year, but the Minnesota native has topped 140 blocked shots in each of the last six seasons, and he's played in 76 or more contests in each of those campaigns.