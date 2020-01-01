Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Snags helper in win
Goligoski registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Goligoski finished December with seven points in 14 games, right in line with his season pace. The defenseman has posted 23 points through 42 contests, giving him a real chance to challenge his career high of 46 from 2010-11. He's added 82 blocked shots, 59 hits and 67 shots on goal this season.
