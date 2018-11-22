Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Solid in return to action
Goligoski failed to record a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday but did lead his team with four blocked shots.
The veteran blueliner had missed the last five games with a lower-body injury but returned Wednesday to face Vegas. Despite being held off the scoresheet, Goligoski led his team in blocks with four, and also saw 1:53 of power-play time. Meanwhile, in this, his 12th NHL season, Goligoski, 33, has a goal and seven points in 15 games.
