Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Solid in return to action

The veteran blueliner had missed the last five games with a lower-body injury but returned Wednesday to face Vegas. Despite being held off the scoresheet, Goligoski led his team in blocks with four, and also saw 1:53 of power-play time. Meanwhile, in this, his 12th NHL season, Goligoski, 33, has a goal and seven points in 15 games.