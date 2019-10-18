Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Supplies assist

Goligoski registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Goligoski's helper came on a power-play goal by Jakob Chychrun in the second period, making it a 3-1 lead for the Coyotes at the time. The veteran defenseman has two helpers, 13 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in six games.