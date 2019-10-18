Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Supplies assist
Goligoski registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Goligoski's helper came on a power-play goal by Jakob Chychrun in the second period, making it a 3-1 lead for the Coyotes at the time. The veteran defenseman has two helpers, 13 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in six games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.