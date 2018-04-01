Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Tallies 12th goal

Goligoski scored a goal in a 6-0 victory over the Blues on Saturday night.

The score moves Goligoski two goals within the career-high he posted in 2010-11. He's managed to accomplish that behind a career-best 10.4 shooting percentage. His 35 points are right in line with where he's been the last few years with the Coyotes and Stars, but Goligoski is killing owners with a minus-27 rating. The poor plus/minus combined with a shooting percentage nearly 6.0 percent higher than his career norm (4.8 percent) doesn't make Golisgoski an attractive fantasy asset for next season.