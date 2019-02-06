Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Tallies helper in loss
Goligoski picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Goligoski assisted on Vinnie Hinostroza's ninth goal of the season that opened up the scoring, but Nashville responded by scoring the game's next three goals, adding two more before all was said and done. The helper gives Goligoski 18 points on the season. Also worth noting is the fact that he nearly missed Tuesday's game after suffering a concussion Monday, however, Goligoski was able to pass baseline testing prior to puck drop.
