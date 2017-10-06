Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Three points in loss

Goligoski dished out three helpers, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

This was certainly an unexpected offensive outburst from the veteran blueliner, as Goligoski hadn't racked up three points in a game since Dec. 3, 2015 against Vancouver. He has nine points in his past eight games dating back to last season, but that production should be treated as little more than statistical noise considering Goligoski has cracked 40 points in a season just once since breaking into the NHL in 2007-08.