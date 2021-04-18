Goligoski scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over St. Louis.
The defender is playing like a man possessed. Goligoski has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past 13 games after putting up two in his first 32. It's unlikely Goligoski is on the wire, but if so, snap him up.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Notches power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Collects helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Adds power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Point streak at five games•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Assist streak at four games•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Helpers in three straight games•