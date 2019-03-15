Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Two assists on power play
Goligoski assisted on two power-play goals in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
The defender has six points, all helpers, in his last 16 games, giving him 26 points in 65 outings this season. Goligoski has ended up in the mid-30s for points in each of the last four seasons, but he might have to pick up the pace to reach that mark this year.
