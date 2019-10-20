Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Two helpers against Sens

Goligoski collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The veteran blueliner now has four points, all helpers, in the last five games. Goligoski failed to crack the 30-point plateau last year for the first time ever in a season during which he played at least 70 games, but if he keeps seeing consistent power-play time, he should be able to return to his usual level of production.