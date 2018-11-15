Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Unavailable against Nashville
Goligoski (lower body) is day-to-day and won't dress for Thursday's matchup with the Predators, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Goligoski is set to miss his fourth straight outing as a result of his lower-body problem, having last played Nov. 8 versus the Flyers. With Jakob Chychrun (upper body) also dealing with an injury, Ilya Lyubushkin figures to slot into the lineup for the time being.
