Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Unavailable Thursday

Goligoski (illness) won't play Thursday against Columbus, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Goligoski will likely only miss one contest due to his illness, as the Coyotes don't play again until next Thursday against the Stars due to the upcoming all-star break. With Goligoski under the weather, Kevin Connauton will draw into the lineup against the Blue Jackets.

