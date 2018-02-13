Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ups point streak to four games
Goligoski recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 6-1 win over Chicago.
The veteran defenseman now sports a four-game point streak consisting of two goals and four assists. The surge has Goligoski in line to cruise past the 35-point threshold for a fifth consecutive season, and he's also continued to provide respectable peripheral contributions with 81 shots, 20 PIM, 94 hits and 90 blocked shots. Unfortunately, in settings including plus-minus rating, Goligoski's minus-22 mark is a crippler.
