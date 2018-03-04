Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Will not play Monday
Goligoski (personal) will not make the flight to Edmonton as he is expecting the birth of his child, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Goligoski will be ruled out for Monday, but there is not a timetable for his return yet. The 32-year-old defenseman has nine goals and 30 points on the season. He should return either Wednesday against the Canucks or Saturday against Colorado.
