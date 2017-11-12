Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Will play Saturday

Goligoski (lower body) is in the lineup for Saturday night's home game with the Jets.

Although his ice time appeared to be in jeopardy after he exited Thursday's contest with the injury, Goligoski will maintain his place with Coyotes' second defensive pairing Saturday without having missed a game. The Minnesota native will surely be aiming to end the six-game pointless streak he is currently riding into the matchup with Winnipeg.