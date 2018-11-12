Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Won't play Tuesday

Goligoski (lower body) skated Monday, but is out for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It seems like Goligoski is nearing his return, but he will be missing his third-straight game with this injury. His next chance to return will be Thursday against the Predators. However, the Coyotes should be able to manage against Detroit, as Jacob Chychrun (knee) is expected to make his season debut.