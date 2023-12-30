Kerfoot notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Kerfoot has two goals and five helpers over his last six games, and three of those points have come on the power play. He assisted on Clayton Keller's opening tally in the first period Friday. Kerfoot is up to 22 points (six on the power play), 50 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 35 contests. He's been a natural fit since moving to the top line, so the 29-year-old is a player to keep an eye on in most fantasy formats.