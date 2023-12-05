Kerfoot logged three assists in Monday's 6-0 win over Washington.

Kerfoot picked up a pair of assists in Arizona's five-goal opening period before adding his third helper on Nick Bjugstad's shorthanded tally in the second. The 29-year-old Kerfoot has been on quite a run, tallying points in four straight games, including six (a goal and five assists) in his last two contests. He's up to 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) through 24 games while centering the Coyotes' third line and top power-play unit.