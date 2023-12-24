Kerfoot scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kerfoot scored for the second game in a row, and he's picked up six points over his last four outings. His goal Saturday broke up Alexandar Georgiev's shutout bid with 3:04 left in the third period. Kerfoot is up to four goals, 21 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 33 appearances. He's been quietly effective for a while now, but he should be generating some buzz in fantasy as long as he's in a top-line role.