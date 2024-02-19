Kerfoot logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kerfoot was shuffled up to the top line at even strength, but he saw only 14:11 of ice time as the forward trios shuffled frequently. The 29-year-old has been one of the Coyotes' most versatile players this year, filling in anywhere he's needed and occasionally seeing power-play time, though he hasn't been on either unit much since the All-Star break. Kerfoot is at 31 points, 71 shots on net, 39 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 54 appearances.