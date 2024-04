Kerfoot scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Kerfoot snapped a three-game slump by scoring the opening goal just 2:36 into the game. The center has returned to a top-line role in recent contests, filling in for Nick Bjugstad (upper body). The versatile Kerfoot is up to 44 points, 103 shots on net, 72 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 81 appearances.