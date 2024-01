Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Kerfoot has maintained a solid pace lately with three points over his last five games. The center's tally Monday stood as the game-winner. He's up to seven goals, 20 helpers, 61 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 45 outings while most frequently filling a top-six role since late November.